The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) take on the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.

In games Northern Iowa shoots higher than 40.5% from the field, it is 2-5 overall.

The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 257th.

The Panthers record 75.4 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 66.3 the Spiders allow.

When Northern Iowa scores more than 66.3 points, it is 2-5.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.8.

Looking at three-pointers, Northern Iowa performed better in home games last year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule