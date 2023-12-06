The St. Louis Blues, including Robert Thomas, take the ice Wednesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Thomas? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Thomas has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

Thomas has a goal in eight games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Thomas has a point in 17 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Thomas has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Thomas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 4 24 Points 3 8 Goals 0 16 Assists 3

