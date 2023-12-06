In the upcoming tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Sammy Blais to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Blais has no points on the power play.

Blais' shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 5-0

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

