Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 6?
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal when the St. Louis Blues play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Perunovich has picked up one assist on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 8-2
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
