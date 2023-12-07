How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 48% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 37.5% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Iowa has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 61st.
- The Hawkeyes average 29.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (58.9).
- Iowa is 5-3 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa scored more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
- At home, the Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).
- Beyond the arc, Iowa sunk fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 85-72
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 103-78
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
