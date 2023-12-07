The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) battle the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 127th.

The Cyclones average 82.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 77.1 the Hawkeyes give up.

Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77.1 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State averaged 72.0 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than when playing on the road (68.2).

Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State fared better at home last year, draining 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule