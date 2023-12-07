The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) hit the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Iowa matchup.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-6.5) 155.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-6.5) 156.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Iowa State has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Cyclones and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

Iowa has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.

In the Hawkeyes' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Iowa State is 37th in the country. It is far higher than that, 21st-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

