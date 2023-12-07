Thursday's contest at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) at 7:30 PM (on December 7). Our computer prediction projects a 80-74 win for Iowa State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 80, Iowa 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-6.0)

Iowa State (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Iowa State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Iowa's 2-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cyclones are 5-3-0 and the Hawkeyes are 4-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones' +192 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.9 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by 8.3 boards on average. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 128th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.3 per outing.

Iowa State makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (209th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones rank 22nd in college basketball by averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in college basketball, allowing 75.6 points per 100 possessions.

Iowa State has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball action), 7.8 fewer than the 17.6 it forces on average (fourth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.