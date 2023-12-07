The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) take the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -7.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Iowa State's eight games has gone over 157.5 points.

The average point total in Iowa State's games this season is 141.8, 15.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cyclones' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, Iowa State has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Cyclones have entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Iowa State.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 1 12.5% 82.9 170.8 58.9 136 133.9 Iowa 5 71.4% 87.9 170.8 77.1 136 162.6

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The 82.9 points per game the Cyclones record are 5.8 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (77.1).

Iowa State is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 5-3-0 5-1 5-3-0 Iowa 2-5-0 1-1 4-3-0

Iowa State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Iowa 13-3 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

