The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 229.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 10 times.

Los Angeles has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lakers' ATS record is 10-12-0 this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 22 games this season.

New Orleans' contests this season have a 228-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

New Orleans has gone 13-9-0 ATS this season.

The Pelicans have won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New Orleans has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 45.5% 112.2 226.8 113 226.4 228.4 Pelicans 9 40.9% 114.6 226.8 113.4 226.4 227.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (45.5%). It has covered five times in 11 games at home and five times in 11 games on the road.

The Lakers record only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

Los Angeles has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total four times.

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers allow.

New Orleans is 10-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Lakers and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 10-12 7-7 9-13 Pelicans 13-9 10-4 10-12

Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Lakers Pelicans 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 113 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

