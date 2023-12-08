Anthony Edwards will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edwards, in his last game (December 6 win against the Spurs), put up 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Edwards' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.7 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.9 PRA -- 36.7 34.6 PR -- 31.6 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Edwards is responsible for taking 20.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.3 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 14.5 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 34 24 5 7 1 1 0

