Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big 12 teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Houston Cougars taking on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Houston Cougars at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
