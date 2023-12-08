Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Black Hawk County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Black Hawk County, Iowa today? We have you covered here.
Black Hawk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Oelwein High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oelwein, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dike-New Hartford High School at Columbus Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Conference: North Iowa Cedar League - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riceville High School at Dunkerton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dunkerton, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
