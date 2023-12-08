Currently, the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique Erik Gudbranson D Questionable Illness Patrik Laine LW Questionable Illness Cole Sillinger C Out Upper Body Elvis Merzlikins G Out Illness Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis ranks 24th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Its goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 80 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 98 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.

They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6

