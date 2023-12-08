Player prop betting options for Robert Thomas, Zachary Werenski and others are available in the St. Louis Blues-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 25 points. He has eight goals and 17 assists this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Jordan Kyrou has 17 total points for St. Louis, with five goals and 12 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 1 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Werenski has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and collected 19 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 20 total points (0.8 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Boone Jenner has posted 18 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 13 goals and five assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.