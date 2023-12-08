When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Saad find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Saad stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Saad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Saad has no points on the power play.

Saad averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 13:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:18 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 13:56 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.