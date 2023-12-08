Bulls vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (8-14) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|226.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in nine of 22 games this season.
- The average total in Chicago's games this season is 220.3, 6.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulls are 8-14-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Chicago has been favored nine times and won four of those games.
- This season, Chicago has won three of its seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bulls vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bulls vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Spurs Prediction
|Bulls vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Bulls vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|40.9%
|107.8
|218.5
|112.5
|235.4
|219.8
|Spurs
|15
|75%
|110.7
|218.5
|122.9
|235.4
|231
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and two times in nine road games.
- The Bulls record 15.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Spurs allow (122.9).
- Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|8-14
|3-6
|12-10
|Spurs
|8-12
|7-11
|13-7
Bulls vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Bulls
|Spurs
|107.8
|110.7
|28
|25
|2-0
|4-5
|2-0
|3-6
|112.5
|122.9
|13
|28
|4-4
|1-0
|5-3
|0-1
