Check out the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (8-14), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Bulls ready for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 8 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Bulls secured a 111-100 victory against the Hornets. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-best 29 points for the Bulls in the win.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Illness 0 0 0 Zach LaVine SG Questionable Foot 21 4.8 3.4

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Questionable (Thumb)

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI

