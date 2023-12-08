Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Vucevic has averaged 15.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.7 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Vucevic has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -159)

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.9 points per game this season, 4.6 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Friday's over/under.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Coby White is averaging 15.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

White's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

White has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 20.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Friday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 9.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).

Friday's assist prop total for Wembanyama (2.5) is the same as his year-long average.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -141)

The 16.8 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (17.5).

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

