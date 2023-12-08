Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carroll County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Carroll County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri-Center High School at IKM-Manning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Manning, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
