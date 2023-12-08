Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Cedar County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cedar County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calamus Wheatland High School at North Cedar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Stanwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.