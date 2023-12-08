DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 6, DeRozan posted 29 points and six rebounds in a 111-100 win against the Hornets.

In this article, we look at DeRozan's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 21.9 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.0 Assists 5.5 4.8 5.4 PRA -- 30.2 30.9 PR -- 25.4 25.5



Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Spurs

DeRozan has taken 16.9 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 17.2% and 17.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

The Spurs allow 122.9 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 45.0 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 28.3 per game, 28th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 34 19 1 5 0 0 1 10/28/2022 36 33 1 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.