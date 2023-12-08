Friday's contest at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) squaring off against the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-67 win, as our model heavily favors Drake.

The Bulldogs enter this game on the heels of a 94-88 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 79, North Dakota State 67

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season on November 12, an 85-73 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 89) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 134) on November 26

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 193) on November 24

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 237) on November 9

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 245) on November 6

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20) Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 66.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 81.3 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while giving up 76.4 per contest to rank 336th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.