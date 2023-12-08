The Drake Bulldogs (5-3) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. North Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up an average of 73.8 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 76.4 points, North Dakota State is 3-0.

Drake's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.

The Bulldogs average 81.3 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.0 the Bison give up.

When Drake totals more than 69.0 points, it is 5-2.

North Dakota State is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison allow defensively.

The Bison's 40.9 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20) Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 66.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

