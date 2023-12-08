Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dubuque County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubuque County, Iowa has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hempstead High School at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
