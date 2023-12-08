Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grundy County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Grundy County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grundy County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dike-New Hartford High School at Columbus Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Conference: North Iowa Cedar League - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BCLUW High School at GMG Community School District
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Green Mountain, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.