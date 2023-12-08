Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Howard County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Howard County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riceville High School at Dunkerton High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8

Location: Dunkerton, IA

Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North

How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Waukon High School