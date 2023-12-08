Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 8?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Kevin Hayes to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Hayes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Hayes has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|16:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
