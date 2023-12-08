We have high school basketball action in Linn County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central City High School at Edgewood-Colesburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Edgewood, IA

Edgewood, IA Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West

Tri-Rivers Conference - West How to Stream: Watch Here

Linn-Mar High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at Jefferson High School