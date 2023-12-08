Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Linn County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central City High School at Edgewood-Colesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Edgewood, IA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linn-Mar High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
