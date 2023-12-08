Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Mills County, Iowa, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Mills County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanton High School at East Mills Jr. Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Malvern, IA
- Conference: Corner Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
