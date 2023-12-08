The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at FedExForum, will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are giving up 105.3 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.0 points per game, with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.4 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 111.4 per contest (10th in league).

The two teams combine to score 218.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 216.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has covered nine times in 20 chances against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

