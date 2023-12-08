The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) after winning three road games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 214.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Minnesota's outings this year is 217.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 11-9-0 this season.

This season, Minnesota has won 13 out of the 15 games, or 86.7%, in which it has been favored.

Minnesota has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 12 60% 112.3 218.7 105.3 216.7 221.7 Grizzlies 11 55% 106.4 218.7 111.4 216.7 222.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

When playing at home, Minnesota sports a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-5-0).

The 112.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 0.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (111.4).

Minnesota has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 11-9 6-4 10-10 Grizzlies 9-11 5-3 7-13

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Timberwolves Grizzlies 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 106.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-7 105.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 11-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-6

