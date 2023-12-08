Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on December 8, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies play at FedExForum on Friday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
- Friday's over/under for Towns is 21.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 21.8.
- He has grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
- Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).
- Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Get Towns gear at Fanatics!
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|4.5 (Over: -159)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- Anthony Edwards' 25.7 points per game are 1.2 more than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
- Edwards averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
- He has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Friday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|13.5 (Over: -108)
|11.5 (Over: -108)
- The 13.4 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Friday.
- His rebounding average of 12.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +132)
- Bane's 25.1 points per game are 0.6 points more than Friday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.
- Bane averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -120)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 19.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points higher than Friday's points prop total.
- He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.