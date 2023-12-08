Karl-Anthony Towns, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 8
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) are scheduled to play on Friday at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Desmond Bane and Karl-Anthony Towns are two players to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNX
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Timberwolves topped the Spurs 102-94. With 18 points, Mike Conley was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mike Conley
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Anthony Edwards
|17
|7
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Rudy Gobert
|16
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns averages 21.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.1 assists, making 51% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Anthony Edwards averages 25.7 points, 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 13.4 points, 12.1 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- The Timberwolves get 10.8 points per game from Conley, plus 3 boards and 6.1 assists.
- Naz Reid averages 12.7 points, 4.3 boards and 0.8 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22.9
|8.6
|3.8
|0.8
|0.9
|2.1
|Rudy Gobert
|14.9
|11.3
|0.9
|0.4
|2.4
|0
|Anthony Edwards
|18.7
|4.7
|3.8
|0.8
|0.6
|2
|Mike Conley
|10.8
|2.7
|6.9
|1.2
|0.1
|2.4
|Naz Reid
|12.4
|4.3
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|1.4
