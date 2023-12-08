The Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) are scheduled to play on Friday at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Desmond Bane and Karl-Anthony Towns are two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNX

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Timberwolves topped the Spurs 102-94. With 18 points, Mike Conley was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Conley 18 4 4 3 0 4 Anthony Edwards 17 7 6 1 1 2 Rudy Gobert 16 20 2 0 2 0

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns averages 21.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.1 assists, making 51% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Anthony Edwards averages 25.7 points, 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 13.4 points, 12.1 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in NBA).

The Timberwolves get 10.8 points per game from Conley, plus 3 boards and 6.1 assists.

Naz Reid averages 12.7 points, 4.3 boards and 0.8 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 22.9 8.6 3.8 0.8 0.9 2.1 Rudy Gobert 14.9 11.3 0.9 0.4 2.4 0 Anthony Edwards 18.7 4.7 3.8 0.8 0.6 2 Mike Conley 10.8 2.7 6.9 1.2 0.1 2.4 Naz Reid 12.4 4.3 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.4

