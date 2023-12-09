Coming off a loss last time out, the St. Louis Blues will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Blackhawks Blues 4-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Blues' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 26 10 17 27 18 17 56.3% Pavel Buchnevich 24 9 11 20 19 17 8.3% Jordan Kyrou 26 5 12 17 17 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 26 8 8 16 19 21 49.2% Justin Faulk 26 0 12 12 11 15 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 88 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players