The St. Louis Blues (13-12-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+. The Blackhawks took down the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 in their last outing.

The Blues' offense has scored 31 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 36 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (12.9%). They are 5-5-0 in those contests.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Blues 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-135)

Blues (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues are 13-12-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime contests.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-5-1 record, good for three points.

St. Louis has finished 2-4-0 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Blues are 10-2-0 in the 12 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 20 points).

In the five games when St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up six points after finishing 3-2-0.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-4-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Blues went 6-7-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.85 Goals Scored 2.4 30th 17th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.52 29th 23rd 29.8 Shots 27.5 30th 27th 32.8 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 31st 9.09% Power Play % 11.39% 29th 21st 77.46% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 25th

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

