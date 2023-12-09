Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Blackhawks on December 9, 2023
The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Robert Thomas, Connor Bedard and others in this matchup.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 27 points in 26 games (10 goals and 17 assists).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich has accumulated 20 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Jordan Kyrou's season total of 17 points has come from five goals and 12 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Bedard has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 25 games for Chicago, good for 21 points.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
