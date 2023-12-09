Saturday's game that pits the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) against the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at Dollar Loan Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-73 in favor of Nevada. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drake vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 75, Drake 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-2.5)

Nevada (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

Nevada's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, while Drake's is 3-5-0. The Wolf Pack have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 79.2 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per outing, 150th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.

Drake pulls down 30.1 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball), compared to the 30.0 of its opponents.

Drake connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Drake has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 8.4 (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.