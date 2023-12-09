A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Drake vs. Nevada Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • This season, Drake has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 221st.
  • The Bulldogs score 14.3 more points per game (79.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (64.9).
  • Drake is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Drake scored 80.3 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 61.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.
  • At home, Drake made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36%) than on the road (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso W 83-65 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 Missouri State W 74-57 Knapp Center
12/6/2023 Saint Louis W 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Nevada - Dollar Loan Center
12/14/2023 Grambling - Knapp Center
12/19/2023 Alcorn State - Knapp Center

