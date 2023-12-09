In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jordan Kyrou to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

Kyrou has scored in four of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 5.8% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:25 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:51 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:56 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

