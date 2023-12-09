The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will try to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits score 18.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (82).

The Panthers average 62.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 56.1 the Jackrabbits allow.

When Northern Iowa scores more than 56.1 points, it is 1-4.

South Dakota State has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits give up.

The Jackrabbits shoot 42.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Panthers allow.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Emerson Green: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Shateah Wetering: 7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Kayba Laube: 7 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

