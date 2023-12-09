Northern Iowa vs. Toledo December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (3-3) meet the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|76th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|74
|206th
|291st
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|166th
|355th
|26.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|187th
|269th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|280th
|6
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|149th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.5
|168th
|162nd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|94th
