The Toledo Rockets (4-4) take the court against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -3.5 153.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Northern Iowa's outings this season is 150.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Northern Iowa has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Northern Iowa has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Panthers have a record of 1-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Northern Iowa has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 5 62.5% 79.3 155 76.8 151.8 156.6 Northern Iowa 4 57.1% 75.7 155 75 151.8 144.5

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 75.7 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Northern Iowa has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0 Northern Iowa 2-5-0 1-2 5-2-0

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Northern Iowa 13-1 Home Record 8-8 10-4 Away Record 4-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

