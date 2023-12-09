Will Oskar Sundqvist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 9?
Will Oskar Sundqvist find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sundqvist stats and insights
- Sundqvist has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).
- Sundqvist has no points on the power play.
- Sundqvist's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sundqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:41
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:38
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:04
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.