Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 9?
Can we anticipate Torey Krug lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- Krug has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).
- Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Krug averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|26:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 3-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
