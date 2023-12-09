For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Tucker a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

