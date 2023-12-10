Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Big Ten? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-2

9-1 | 29-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: -144

-144 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 92-86 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Illinois

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: L 86-79 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-5

8-2 | 27-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 83-80 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 98-73 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Michigan State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

4-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 77-70 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

5-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 90-80 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Northwestern

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

7-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 75-73 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ DePaul

@ DePaul Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Iowa

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

5-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 90-80 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-2 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 77-70 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Minnesota

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

8-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 101-65 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: B1G+

11. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

6-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: W 70-63 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: LIU

LIU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: B1G+

12. Penn State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

5-5 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 83-80 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Indiana

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-2 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 104-76 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-22

6-4 | 9-22 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: W 105-65 vs Alcorn State

Next Game