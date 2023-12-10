The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) host the Buffalo Bills (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs score four more points per game (22.9) than the Bills surrender (18.9).

The Chiefs average 362.6 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 319.9 the Bills allow per contest.

This season, Kansas City runs for just 6.8 fewer yards (109.9) than Buffalo allows per outing (116.7).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one fewer than the Bills have forced (21).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs put up 24.8 points per game in home games (1.9 more than their overall average), and concede 15.2 at home (2.1 less than overall).

At home, the Chiefs rack up 374.5 yards per game and give up 276. That's more than they gain overall (362.6), but less than they allow (297.7).

Kansas City accumulates 263.2 passing yards per game at home (10.5 more than its overall average), and concedes 156.2 at home (26.8 less than overall).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 111.3 rushing yards per game and give up 119.8. That's more than they gain (109.9) and allow (114.7) overall.

The Chiefs convert 45.6% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and give up 33.8% at home (4.2% lower than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS

