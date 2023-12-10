The Buffalo Bills (6-6) are listed as only 1.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this matchup.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bills. The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-1.5) 48.5 -125 +105 FanDuel Chiefs (-1.5) 48.5 -120 +102

Other Week 14 Odds

Kansas City vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 7-5 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Kansas City has hit the over in four of its 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

Buffalo has four wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

The Bills don't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been four Buffalo games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 12.5 (-115) - Travis Kelce - - - - 69.5 (-111) - Patrick Mahomes II 263.5 (-115) - - - - - Skyy Moore - - - - 14.5 (-118) - Rashee Rice - - - - 51.5 (-118) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 15.5 (-111) - Justin Watson - - - - 22.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

