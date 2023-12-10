How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 101st.
- The 85.3 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 8.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (76.6).
- Iowa has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa posted 89.8 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hawkeyes were worse at home last season, allowing 76.0 points per game, compared to 72.0 in away games.
- In home games, Iowa drained 3.3 more three-pointers per game (10.0) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 103-78
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
