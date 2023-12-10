The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 101st.

The 85.3 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 8.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (76.6).

Iowa has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa posted 89.8 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Hawkeyes were worse at home last season, allowing 76.0 points per game, compared to 72.0 in away games.

In home games, Iowa drained 3.3 more three-pointers per game (10.0) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule